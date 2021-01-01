Skechers Men's Redlands Quartz Leather Casual Analog Watch, Color: Brown (Model: SR5153)

Skechers is a global athletic lifestyle brand for all. Skechers watches are designed with fashion and versatility in mind, ranging from products for your everyday on-the-go pace of life to true performance geared products when you want to break a sweat. The Skechers Redlands men's analog-digital watch sports a casual cognac genuine leather strap and black case and readout, with red and gold dial accents. Case size: 47mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz and digital movements with dual analog and negative digital display; imported Round alloy metal case; genuine brown leather band Water resistant to 30m (100ft): withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or showering; 3ATM