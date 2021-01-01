Showers Pass Men's Refuge Jacket - XL - Pacific Blue

The Showers Pass Men's Refuge Jacket is a hardshell for road biking. Don't let wet weather stop your training or enjoyment of two wheels on the road. The 3 layer Elite™' hardshell fabric is waterproof/breathable, so you stay dry and comfortable when the rain is coming down. Equipped with a beefy zipper down the front, plus a removable hood that'll Fit over the helmet or tuck safely into your pocket. Adjustable straps wrap as closely or as loosely as you wish around the wrist, I suggest a close wrap when the rain is driving hard. A drop-down tail prevents spray from the road and plenty of pockets throughout hang onto phone, mp3 player or snacks. Features of the Showers Pass Men's Refuge Jacket Fully seam taped 3-layer elite waterproof-breathable hardshell fabric YKK AquaGuard Vision water resistant front zipper Reinforced shoulders protect the fabric from backpack straps Extra long core vents prevent overheating Ergonomic easy-grip zipper pulls 360 degrees of 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material for maximum visibility Removable, adjustable hood Fits over a helmet and stows in inside pocket Double toggle hem cinch for adjustability Drop-down tail protects from road spray and wet stadium seats Soft, moisture wicking lining collar Front hand warmer pockets, back pocket and chest pocket with audio port Two light loops on back