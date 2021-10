The Chaps cleveland peacoat is the embodiment of all-american style: authentic, natural, and timeless. The fit is classic in the body with a relaxed armhole and traditional sleeve opening. The design is double-breasted with added insulation for warmth in cold conditions. The specialized melton wool blend fabric provides the classic look and feel expected in a peacoat. This Light Grey cleveland pea coat is an update to the timeless nature of the peacoat.