Men's Regular Fit Crewneck T-Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Blue XL

Keep your look comfortable with this Standard-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt from Goodfellow and Co™. This short-sleeve T-shirt makes a staple piece in your off-duty closet. It features a basic crewneck for classic style and a solid color for easy pairing with a range of casual looks. The pullover tee is made from soft and breathable fabric to ensure maximum comfort, and it's ideal for layering or wearing on its own. Pair with jeans, chinos or shorts on relaxed days at home or when you're on the go. We designed this product using at least 20percent recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see below for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills — another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: XL. Color: Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.