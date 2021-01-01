Men's Regular Fit Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Rust Orange XL

Add classic style to your off-duty looks with the Long-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt from Goodfellow and Co™. This men's long-sleeve tee is made of a soft and lightweight fabric for all-day comfortable wear. The pullover T-shirt sports a functional henley neck, long raglan sleeves with banded cuffs and a curved hemline for added flair. The solid-hue tee is cut in a regular fit with a below-hip length for easy tucked-in and -out options with a range of bottoms for versatile looks. Style it with jeans, cargo pants or shorts and white sneakers for effortless pairing. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: XL. Color: Rust Orange. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.