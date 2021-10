This DKNY suit woven fabric has a timeless, yet stylish appeal with natural stretch that comes from its wool yarns. The construction is soft, meaning that less padding is used and there's a better drape on the shoulders and chest. It is designed to feel light on the shoulders. The fit is slim to maximize style. Crafted, sharp, modern tailoring streamlined at a value. This city-centric suit is great for the modern gentleman, and the colors/patterns work for any setting.