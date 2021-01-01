Sols Mens Relax Soft Shell Jacket (Breathable, Windproof And Water Resistant) (Absinth Green) - XL - Also in: 3XL, S, L, M, XXL, 4XL

Stretch soft shell fabric with elastane outer membrane and polyester fleece backing. - Mesh lined front body panels. - Breathable, windproof and water resistant. - Taped neck. - Collar high full zip with inner storm flap and chin guard. - Two front zip pockets and one right chest zip pocket. - Tear release adjustable cuffs. - Adjustable drawcord at hem. - Drop tail. - Access for decoration. - Material: 96% polyester/ 4% elastane outer. - Chest (to fit ins): S(36/38), M(38/40), L(41/42), XL(43/44), XXL(45/47), 3XL(47/49). - Gender: Men