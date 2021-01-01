Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit Segment-Ander Ankle Boot, Dark Brown, 15

Stay cool and calm with this season with the SKECHERS® Relaxed Fit Segment - Ander boot. Smooth waterproof leather or waterproof nubuck leather upper. Lace-up closure. Soft fabric lining. Relaxed Fit® design for a roomy comfortable fit. Gel Infused Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Shock absorbing midsole. Seam sealed waterproof construction. Flexible rubber high traction outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Shaft: 5 1⁄4 in Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.