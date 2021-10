Blaze new trails in the Skechers Relaxed Fit® Terrabite Trail Shoe. This hiking shoe is water-repellent and features a Relaxed Fit® design for a roomy fit. The Air Cooled Memory Foam insole offers breathable comfort all day long. Features and Benefits Part of the Relaxed Fit® Collection Water-repellent Air Cooled Memory Foam insole Relaxed Fit® design