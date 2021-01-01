Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket, Medium, Black

Fit & Design: Relaxed fit full-zip jacket Attached hood with adjustability Heavy 12 oz cotton duck construction Lined with Sherpa fleece and quilted nylon to help retain warmth Reinforced Cordura® cuffs with interior rib-knit storm cuffs Pleated bi-swing back for added mobility around shoulders Storm flaps on interior and exterior and snap-button closure for secure wear 2 pockets on chest with snap-button closure and 2 pockets on lower front 2 pockets in interior for additional storage Droptail hem with adjustable drawcord for increased coverage Additional Details: Center back: 27.5” (size large) Recommended care: Machine wash cold with like colors and tumble dry low. Steam iron shell only. Do not bleach or dry clean