The North Face Men's Relaxed Motion Pant - 30x34 - Crockery Beige

The North Face Men's Relaxed Motion Pant is a relaxed Fit pant built tough for hanging around outdoors. Chill at the park, walk the trails, camp the weekends, whatever you've gotta do, these pants can follow. The cotton and Sorona; Triexta fabric blend is midweight and strong, holding up against dirt. Articulation at the knees makes it easy and natural to bend, so you can get in a little flag football or even do a little bouldering. Features of The North Face Men's Relaxed Motion Pant 16.5in. leg opening Center front button closure with zip-fly Reflective tape under leg cuffs Scoop hand pockets and two back patch pockets Concealed-zip pocket on right tHigh Articulated knees Crotch gusset Logo tab on back-right waistband Relaxed Fit Fabric Details 240 grams / squAre meter 86% cotton, 14% Sorona Triexta woven