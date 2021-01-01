Regatta Mens Repeller X-Pro Softshell Jacket (Seal Grey) - XXXL - Also in: S, XL, L, XXL, M

Warm backed softshell fabric. - Durable water repellent finish. - Mesh lined body. - 2 zipped lower pockets and waterproof chest pocket. - Detachable hood with adjuster. - Articulated sleeve design. - Adjustable cuffs. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Concealed zip entrance in lining for embroidery access. - Weight: 500g/m. - Regatta Mens sizing (chest approx): XS (35-36in), S (37-38in), M (39-40in), L (41-42in), XL (43-44in), XXL (46-48in), XXXL (49-51in), XXXXL (52-54in), XXXXXL (55-57in). - 96% polyester/4% elastane. - Gender: Men