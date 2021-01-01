JoS. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Chevron Check Dress Shirt - Big & Tall Clearance, Navy, 17x37 Tall

Impeccable tailoring and a chevron check pattern give this dress shirt its polished appearance. Crafted from 100 Egyptian cotton, its 140s 2-ply fabric renders rich texture and a sumptuous feel. Made with a Tailored Fit, it stays crisp and fresh all day long with a special finish that gives this dress shirt a professional, no-wrinkle look. It features a French placket, left chest pocket, side back box pleats, split-back yoke and barrel cuffs. 100 Egyptian cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Reserve Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Chevron Check Dress Shirt - Big & Tall CLEARANCE