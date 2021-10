Finely woven into a natte check pattern, this handsome dress shirt is rich with texture. Crafted from fine Egyptian cotton, this Tailored Fit shirt has a French placket, left chest pocket, back side pleats, split-back yoke, reinforced collar and barrel cuffs. A special finish gives it its no-wrinkle professional look. 100 Egyptian cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Reserve Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Natte Check Dress Shirt