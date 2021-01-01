Levi's Men's Reversible Casual Jeans Belt, Brown/Black Antique, X-Large (42-44)

REVERSIBLE CONSTRUCTION: Reversible construction with srotative buckle to reverse with ease from one side to another. Pull appart the buckle at the hinge while rotating it and put it back in place to use your belt one way or another STYLE: Buy One belt and get 2! This 2-in-1 verstaile belt from levi's offers up 2 styling options while buying just one belt! The casual design of this belt is perfect to be paired your favorite pair of khakis or jeans SIZE & COLOR: Regular and Big & Tall sizes available. Fits size from size 30" to 54" depending on style. For best fit, order a size 2" larger than your waist size. If your waist size is 34", order belt size 36" MATERIAL: Made out of leather-like material. 5 holes every 1-inch for better fit. Belt strap 1 1/4" wide