Calvin Klein Men's RFID Blocking Leather Bifold Wallet, Navy, One Size

CK STYLE: This classic bifold wallet makes for an ideal everyday accessory, while the interesting embsosed pattern within the leather creates for a luxurious look. You will also get a matching key fob to elevate your accessory style. MATERIAL: Hand-crafted with 100% genuine leather, you can trust that this wallet will protect your most important belongings and look luxurious at the same time. FEATURES: This slimfold silhouette has a metal ornament logo on the front cover and an embossed logo on the back cover, giving you that recognizable iconic CK look. DETAILS: This wallet has many distinguishing elements- an engraved logo on the silver hardware key fob, RFID technology for ultimate security, and a unique painted edge design. STORAGE: This wallet includes 2 pockets, 6 card slots, and a currency pocket. With all of this space, you will never run out of room for your essentials.