The NEMO Men's Riff 30 Sleeping Bag is a 3 season bag for backpacking. Ultralight with the help of 800 fill power hydrophobic down, it packs down small and keeps you toasty on nights down to 30°F. Not only does the down resist moisture, but the footbox is waterproof and breathable, to better protect feet against tent condensation. Spoon shaped for the side sleeper and a Blanket Fold draft collar for a bit of at-home comfort. Feeling a little warm through the night? Open the ThermoGills to release internal heat without letting drafts inside. Features of the NEMO Men's Riff 30 Sleeping Bag Athletic Spoon shape is tailored for weight shaving warmth Premium 800FP hydrophobic, PFC-free, 100% RDS certified down is traceable and ensures humane treatment throughout the supply chain Tech Features like thermo gills, updated blanket fold, waterproof footbox, and draft tube complete the design Fabric Details Shell: 20D Nylon Ripstop D/W Lining: 30D Nylon Ripstop D/W Footbox: 40D Nylon Ripstop OSMO w/ DWR