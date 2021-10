Oliver Peoples "Rikson" streamlined aviator sunglasses, featuring a unique thick eyewire that can be seen from the sideview. Highlighted with a custom filigree pattern engraved on the bridge, eyewire, and temples. Lens/bridge/temple (in mm): 56-15-145. Lightweight titanium frames. Monochromatic lenses. Double nose bridge; straight brow bar. Adjustable nose pads. Capped earpieces. Can be fitted with prescription lenses. 100% UVA/UVB protection. Made in Japan.