Hot Fingers Men's Rip-N-Go Mitten, Large, Black

Stay protected when you head outdoors in the Hot Fingers® Rip-N-Go Mitten. These mittens offer a pre-curved grip, a cuff closure and are ideal for a day in the cold. Also featuring top notch insulation and performance driven fabric, the Rip-N-Go Mitten is a must-have. Keep the heat in and elements out in this breathable, protective winter mitten. Features: Waterproof, breathable construction Alpine Dry technology Moisture wicking technology Ergonomic pre-curve fit Flexible material for dexterity Hook and loop tab Fabric: Hotloft core polyester polymer Style: RS11DM Click here for additional information relating to the Manufacturer’s Warranty.