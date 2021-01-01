Russell Mens Ripple Collar & Cuff Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (Black) - XL - Also in: 3XL, XXL, 5XL, XS, M, S, 4XL, L

Superior durability. - Self colored buttons. - Taped neck line for added comfort. - Ideal for workwear use. - Side vents for ease of fit. - Flat knit collar and cuffs with double ripple effect. - Reinforced shoulder seams. - Twin needle hem at bottom for added stability. - Spare button in side seam. - Suitable for 60ºC wash and tumble dry. - Weight: 210-215g/m². - Fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% ringspun Cotton. - XS (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - S (36-38: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (40-42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (42-44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (46-48: To Fit (ins)). - 4XL (48-50: To Fit (ins)). - 5XL (50-52: To Fit (ins)). - 6XL (52-54: To Fit (ins)). - Gender: Men