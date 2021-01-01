Deer Stags mens Rockland Memory Foam Dress Casual Comfort chelsea boots, Black/Black, 10.5 US

Complete your sophisticated look with the attractive Deer Stags® Rockland Chelsea Boot. Smooth synthetic upper. Easy slip-on construction with dual goring for a comfortable fit. Soft fabric linings help to wick moisture to keep your feet cool. Removable memory foam insole. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 15 oz Circumference: 11 in Shaft: 4 1⁄2 in Platform Height: 1⁄2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.