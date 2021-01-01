Trespass Mens Rockwell Waterproof Jacket (Peat) - XXS - Also in: L, XS, S, XXL

Adjustable zip off hood. - Zipped front under stormflap. - 2 zipped chest pockets, 2 double entry lower pockets. - Corduroy facings. - Adjustable cuff tabs and drawcord at hem. - Inner pocket. - Waterproof 10000mm, breathable 5000mvp, windproof, taped seams. - Shell 1: 100% Polyamide, PU coating, Shell 2: 100% Polyester, TPU membrane, Lining: 100% Polyester, Filling: 100% Polyester Down Touch Filling. - Trespass Mens Chest Sizing (approx): S - 35-37in/89-94cm, M - 38-40in/96.5-101.5cm, L - 41-43in/104-109cm, XL - 44-46in/111.5-117cm, XXL - 46-48in/117-122cm, 3XL - 48-50in/122-127cm. - Gender: Men