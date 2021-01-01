Men's Round Cut Simulated Diamond Crystal Stainless Steel & Epoxy Ring Sz 8-13

Men's Round Cut Simulated Diamond Crystal Stainless Steel amp; Epoxy Ring Sz 8-13 Men's top grade crystal ring. Features 12 (2.5mm) clear round cut crystals in a flush setting. Total carat weight is 0.72 diamond equivalent. Top quality stones display enriched clarity just like real diamond! Surgical Stainless Steel Tusk 316 is durable, hypo-allergenic and will not oxidize or tarnish over time. Made of solid stainless steel 316 and a high polish finish (no plating) for maximum shine and protection. Stainless Steel jewelry is durable, hypo-allergenic and will not tarnish or oxidize over time. Details Metal Type: Stainless Steel 316Finish: High Polish (no plating)Size: 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13Gemstone: Top Grade CrystalsTotal Carat Weight: 0.72 ct (approx.)Color: ClearCut: Round BrilliantSetting: Flush / PaveMaterial: Black EpoxyRing Width: 16mm at widest pointApprox. Weight: 11.55 grams