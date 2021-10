Features of the Pearl Izumi Men's Rove Barrier Jacket Stretch woven fabric for added mobility, made from recycled polyester Stretch shoulder design for comfort in the riding position PI Dry permanent water-shedding Technology Removable hood Easy-to-conceal magnetic BioViz droptail for daytime and low-light visibility Fabric Details Main Body: 88% recycled polyester, 12% elastane Pocket 100% polyester Back Panel 100% polyester Made in Vietnam