Tackle everyday adventure in style wearing the Rocky Rugged AT Waterproof Outdoor Sneaker. This sneaker features the Rocky VP waterproof technology that keeps elements at bay and the EnergyBed XLX footbed ensures cushioned comfort. The fiberglass shank offers enhanced stability for comfortable walking. Features and Benefits Rocky VP waterproof technology EnergyBed XLX footbed Cement construction Fiberglass shank EVA midsole