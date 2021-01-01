Men's Rockport Rugged Bucks Waterproof Boot

The Rockport Rugged Bucks Waterproof boot may look refined, but hardwearing features make this style as rough and tumble as any work boot. Hydro-Shield construction includes a waterproof leather upper, waterproof insole, and seam sealing. Rubber lug sole is shock absorbing and durable. Your feet stay cushioned with the help of ADIPRENE+ sport cushioning technology and an EVA molded footbed. The Rockport boots are finished with a lace-up front, padded collar, and gusseted tongue. Features and Benefits Hydro-Shield Construction Waterproof leather upper Waterproof insole Seam sealed TPR rubber lug sole ADIPRENE+ sport cushioning technology Molded EVA footbed Lace-up front Padded collar Gusseted tongue