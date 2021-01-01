From rockport
Men's Rockport Rugged Bucks Waterproof Boot
The Rockport Rugged Bucks Waterproof boot may look refined, but hardwearing features make this style as rough and tumble as any work boot. Hydro-Shield construction includes a waterproof leather upper, waterproof insole, and seam sealing. Rubber lug sole is shock absorbing and durable. Your feet stay cushioned with the help of ADIPRENE+ sport cushioning technology and an EVA molded footbed. The Rockport boots are finished with a lace-up front, padded collar, and gusseted tongue. Features and Benefits Hydro-Shield Construction Waterproof leather upper Waterproof insole Seam sealed TPR rubber lug sole ADIPRENE+ sport cushioning technology Molded EVA footbed Lace-up front Padded collar Gusseted tongue