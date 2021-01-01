Carhartt Men's Rugged Flex 11 Inch Square Toe Waterproof Wellington Bo - 8.5 Wide - Brown / Black Leather

Features of the Carhartt Men's Rugged Flex 11 Inch SquAre Toe Waterproof Wellington Boot - Steel Toe Steel safety toe. Identifies protection against impact and compression hazards with a steel safety toe. Steel toe toes meet ASTM F2413-18 standards Electrical hazard (safety toe). Identifies secondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions. Safety toe EH styles meet ASTM F2413-18 EH standards Storm defender waterproof breathable protection. These shoes Are designed to be completely waterproof and to keep your feet dry in most types of wet conditions. A waterproof and breathable membrane is used to keep your feet dry but promote air flow and circulation PU coated leather foot. PU coating on the foot part of the boot is designed to provide extra abrasion resistant durability Fastdry Technology lining. Fastdry lining wicks away sweat for comfort Cushion comfort insole. Carhartt PU with foam cushion insole provides comfortable support and reduces foot fatigue CMEVA Midsole with PU strobel pad Goodyear welt construction with carhartt rubber Outsole