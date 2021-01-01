Carhartt Men's Rugged Flex 6" Brown Steel Toe

Fit & Design: Standard Fit Identifies protection against impact and compression hazards with a steel safety toe Steel Toe toes meet ASTM F2413-18 standards Identifies secondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions Safety Toe EH styles meet ASTM F2413-18 EH standards Carhartt PU with Foam cushion insole provides comfortable support and reduces foot fatigue Technology: FastDry® lining wicks away sweat for comfort Additional Details: Cement constructed with Carhartt rubber outsole