Giro Men's Rumble VR Cycling Shoes, Size 41, Black

The Giro® Men's Rumble™ VR Cycling Shoes have a simple and casual design, yet versatile for biking or hiking along the dirt trails and singletracks. Its mesh and synthetic upper provides breathability and airflow to keep you cool throughout your bike ride, while the Rubber Vibram® outsole gives you traction and a strong grip when venturing off two wheels. FEATURES: Men's bike shoes For mountain biking Versatile and lightweight for biking and hiking Breathable mesh and synthetic upper Rubber Vibram® outsole provides great traction in wet and dry conditions Laced closure EVA footbed and EVA midsole for support Molded SPD compatible shank Cleats sold separately Weight: 425 grams Style: 7058525 Giro