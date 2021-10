A fresh new take on the traditional running shoe, this trainer brings practical, hiking-inspired elements and plenty of contemporary appeal. Cosy Thinsulate linings and a stretch-knit sock are ideal for versatile, all-weather use. Multi-layered suede uppers are accented with texturised rubber and reflective hits to add functional elegance. To complete this bold Lacoste silhouette, a moulded heel clip catches the eye and ensures easy on-off.