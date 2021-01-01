adidas Men's Run-It 7'' Lined Running Shorts, Medium, Gray

The adidas® Men’s Run-It 7'' Lined Running Shorts will assist you on your morning run or gym session. Made of sweat wicking climalite® fabric and mesh inner briefs, these shorts are designed to keep you dry and comfortable. Features a draw string on waistband and key pockets for small essentials. Fit: Regular fit shorts Technology: climalite® technology conducts heat away from the skin to keep you dry Design: Breathable lightweight material Key pocket in waist to conceal small items Front pockets for storage Draw string on elastic waist Reflective details for visibility at night Mesh inner briefs