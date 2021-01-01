Brooks Men's Run Visible Carbonite Long Sleeve Shirt, Large, Gray

Fit and Design: Semi-fitted long sleeve running shirt New design and fabric offer more stretch, so the top moves with you as you run Provides just-right warmth while remaining lightweight and breathable Classic, comfortable crewneck design Thumbholes in sleeves ensure a stay-put fit Hanger loop Technology: DriLayer® fabric offers warmth that stays breathable and wicks sweat so you won’t overheat UPF 30+ sun protection provides protection from the sun’s harmful rays 3M™ Scotchlite™ Carbon Black Stretch reflectivity in critical motion zones helps drivers recognize you in low-light conditions as a runner in motion Additional Details: 13 recycled plastic bottles used to create a size medium Machine wash separately before wearing Do not use fabric softeners Tumble dry on low heat