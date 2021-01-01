Kingstar Mens Running Belt Fanny Pack for Phones Waist Pounch for Runners

Machine washable Material: Breathable,Waterproof and Quick-drying People of all ages can enjoy this belt ( The waistline ranges from 25.5-37.5 inches,please make sure the waist size ) Soft elastic bands prevent abrasions. Enough capacity meet the daily use and offers superior protect. The flexible and lightweight fitness belt allows you to worry about outdoor and fitness activities. A variety of wearing methods, choose the best wearing position for your training！ 【Note】: All dimensions are measured manually and there may be small deviations. If you have any quality problems, you can contact our customer service, we will re-shipment for you or refund your money.