Under Armour Men's RUSH Compression Sleeveless Shirt, Large, Black

Proven to improve your results, the Under Armour® Men’ RUSH Compression Sleeveless Shirt is the ultimate addition to your workout gear. UA RUSH mineral-infused material absorbs the energy that your body emits and reflects it back into your tissues and muscles to improve your endurance and strength, helping you take your training to the next level. Fit: Compression fit sleeveless shirt Skintight compression fit offers a snug, next-to-skin feel Technology: UA RUSH innovative smart fabric proven to enhance performance Antimicrobial technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes Design: Smooth, lightweight material delivers incredible comfort and performance Strategic mesh panels dial up breathability and ventilation Shaped front seam and low-profile collar offer a sleek, ergonomic fit Sleeveless design UA RUSH logo details Additional Details: Powered by Celliant