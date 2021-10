Features of the Scarpa Men's Rush GTX Shoe Fabric Upper with welded PU reinforcements Gore-TEX® Extended Comfort lining for durable, waterproof-breathable protection SCARPA Free-dome™ IKS™ Outsole with an enhanced Rocker provides dynamic agility on the trail Reinforced toe box for protection Dual-Density EVA Midsole with TPU heel frame for cushion and support Sock-Fit™ construction reduces bulk and enhances Fit