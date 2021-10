Features of the Marmot Men's Ryerson Fleece Half Zip Top Marmot UpCycle product made with post-consumer recycled materials with a blend of recycled wool Quick-drying polyester for minimal heat loss Lightweight Performance wool-blend sweater fleece for additional warmth Handwarmer pockets and drop in chest pocket Straight hem with slight drop tail for increased coverage Fabric Details 42% Wool, 40% Polyester, 15% Polyamide/Nylon, 3% Other Fibers Double Knit