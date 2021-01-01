Built for the brave. Our Ryker II Hardware sandals have been re-engineered with branded nickel buckles. Set on a lightweight serrated Ziggy sole, the sandals are made from black Temperley leather with standout feature eyelets and our signature yellow welt stitching. Adjustable straps. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. For half sizes, we recommend going down a size. Platform height: 1 1/2 in; Heel height: 1 7/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Ryker Ii Hardware Leather Strap Slide Sandals in Black, Size 14