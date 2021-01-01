Relic by Fossil Men's Rylan Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Black, 24 (Model: ZR77271)

Relic by Fossil is an American watch and lifestyle brand creatively delivering accessible, elevated casual designs. With each of our signature watches and accessories you will see the perfect mix of classic style with modern updates optimized for your true everyday lifestyle. The Relic By Fossil Ryan collection of mens watches can elevate your look with ease. Durable construction, combined with top-of-the-line features and style, ensure a fashion accessory that will bring your look to a whole new level. This watch features a Black plated stainless steel 24mm bracelet with deployant-clasp closure. Black plated stainless steel 51mm case; black gradient dial with luminous hands and silver-tone markers Scratch Resistant mineral crystal face with Genuine diamond accent marker at 12 o'clock Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling