Men's Rocky S2V GTX WP 400G Insulated Military Boot FQ00104-1

Designed for the hardworking heroes, the Rocky S2V GTX WP 400G Insulated Military Boot is sturdy enough to survive military challenges and practical enough to please an array of varying wearers. The waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® construction offers sturdy support sure to last arduous circumstances, while the 400g 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation delivers warmth. The Vibram™ outsole delivers traction and Aegis® Microbe Shield efficiently keeps odor at bay. Moreover, the Roll-Stop Ankle Stability™ provides a stable foundation. Features and Benefits Waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® construction 400g 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation Roll-Stop Ankle Stability™ Moisture-wicking Dri-Lex™ lining Vibram™ outsole PTFE coated for flame-resistance LYCRA® tongue Fiberglass shank Triple-stitched construction Uniform compliant (AR 670-1), Berry compliant Made in USA Style number: FQ00104-1