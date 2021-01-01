Regatta Mens Samaris Crosstrek Sandals (Navy/Lime Punch) - 13 - Also in: 10, 12, 9, 11, 8

60% polyurathane, 40% polyester. - Quick drying highly breathable open cell mesh and PU upper. - Spandex stretch upper for comfort fit. - Adjustable shockcord fastening system. - Abrasion resistant toe bumper. - Water friendly comfort EVA footbed featuring water drainage ports. - Injection molded X-LT midsole with water drainage channels at heel and forefoot. - Stabilising shank technology for underfoot protection and to reduce foot fatigue. - Lightweight rubber outsole - hardwearing slip resistant durable outsole. - Gender: Men