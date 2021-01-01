Vionic Men's Sandals BLK - Black Tide Sandal - Men

Black Tide Sandal - Men. A shock-absorbant footbed with contoured arch support offer comfort and stability to these chic leather sandals that complement your sunny day style.Fit note: For the greatest comfort, Vionic recommends to wear your new Vionic footwear for just a few hours for the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the new level of orthotic comfort and support.FeaturesSoft woven toe post and foam-lined strap ensure a comfortable fitPodiatrist-designed biomechanical footbed with contoured arch supportFirm yet flexible and shock-absorbing EVA midsole promotes balanceDeep heel cup for stability and natural alignmentDurable TPR outsole with patterned tread helps improve tractionProduct detailsSlip-onLeather / textile upperPadded neoprene liningEVA footbedEVA midsoleRubber soleImported