This rich shave cream softens beard hairs for a smooth, close shave. Infused with Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, this refreshing shave cream works as an anti-inflammatory and moisturizes dry, sensitive and irritated skin. This fomula features Vitamin E which promotes healing for your irritated skin. . Size: 6 oz. . 5.9" x 3.9" x 6.8". For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Imported