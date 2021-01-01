Mammut Men's Sapuen SO Hooded Jacket - Small - Marine

Features of the Mammut Men's Sapuen SO Hooded Jacket High-quality soft shell laminate with a robust nylon face and a pleasant wool-polyester mix backer Water column: 10,000 mm Vapor permeability: 10,000 g/m2/24h 2-point adjustment on hood Chest pocket with concealed zipper Smooth-running YKK Vislon front zipper Pre-shaped sleeves with hook and loop fastener 2 side pockets, zippers concealed by flaps Adjustable hem MAMMUT CONNECT inside Fabric Details Weight: 603 g Face Material: 86% Polyamide / 14% Spandex