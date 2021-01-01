Oboz Men's Sawtooth II Low Shoe - 12 - Canteen / Walnut

The Oboz Men's Sawtooth II Low Shoe offers lightweight comfort for hiking and backpacking. The mixed Upper Features nubuck leather for rugged durability with strategic mesh vents to prevent moisture buildup and overheating. The triple-Density insole offers cushion and arch support, and a rugged Sawtooth Outsole provides grip for all the ups and downs. Features of the Oboz Men's Sawtooth II Low Shoe Breathable mesh paneling and lighter weight Upper: Nubuck leather and Highly abrasion-resistant textile, lightweight rubber heel counter, asymmetrical collar design Construction: Strobel lasted Insole: O Fit insole Midsole: Dual-Density EVA, nylon shank Outsole: Sawtooth Volume: Mid-volume feet Are typically a combination of the low and High-volume characteristics