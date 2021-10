Features of the Burton Men's Screen Grab Liner Swipe, tap, text and take photos with this multi-talented touchscreen-compatible liner. Multi-tasking on the chairlift will never be easier Screen Grab Fleece Thumb and Index Finger 4-Way Stretch Dryride Thermex Fleece Ergonomic Pre-Curved Fit 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex Unisex Sizing