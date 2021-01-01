Buckle-Down Men's Seatbelt Belt Stars XL, Multicolor, 1.5" Wide-32-52 Inches in Length

Our seatbelt belts are 1.5 inch wide and are infinitely adjustable for pant sizes 32 to 52 Buckle-Down trademarked seatbelt buckle fashion belts are handcrafted in the USA and are not meant to be used as a safety device for a vehicle These belts are made from high quality polyester and chrome-plated steel components making them some of the most durable accessories on the market Belts are made with authentic automotive style seatbelt buckles making them easy to open and close at the push of a button This product is officially licensed by Buckle-Down, inc