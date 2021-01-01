Style and warmth combine in The Sebastian Sherpa Lined Parka, which features a sturdy washed woven canvas exterior and warm fleece interior and sherpa lined collar. Grab it for early morning surf checks or winter BBQs with the boys. DetailsClimate: Coastal. Fill: polyfill. Shell fabric a: 100% cotton garment washed woven canvas. Fleece fabric b: 60% cotton, 40% polyester. Collar fabric c: 100% polyester sherpa Lining: 100% polyester diamond quilted taffeta. Flap chest pockets with snap closure. Welt hand pockets. Zipper closure with snap placket at center front. Interior patch pocket. Straight hem at waist. Machine washable. Back length: 28â. Imported. Men's Sebastian Sherpa Lined Parka in Obsidian, Size 2XL