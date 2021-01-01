Roark Men's Second Wind Jacket - Small - Indigo

Features of the Roark Men's Second Wind Jacket Extremely light that was breathable Protect us from the wind and a fair amount of moisture in. Second Windin. is the ultralight jacket Whether on the trail, riding or trekking the streets of kowloon Versatile, simple, packable and your new best friend 50gm Ultralight stretch ripstop Waterresistant and breathable DWR treatment Modern contoured Fit with droptail Reversible chest zip pocket Jacket stuffs into chest pocket Lower concealed zipper pockets Elastic binding finish at hem and hood edge Fabric Details 95% Nylon, 5% Elastane