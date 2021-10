Features of the Royal Robbins Men's Shadowquilt Jacket Insulated quilted fabric bonded to a polyester woven for warmth and style Quilting faces out on side panels to add mountain-inspired style Woven face on front and back gives a clean look, allows quilting to show through Full front zipper with zipper garage to protect chin from chafing Hand pockets, zippered chest pocket Fabric Details Woven Plainweave Side: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Quilted Knit: 91% Polyester, 9% Cotton