Bogs Men's Shale Mid CT Waterproof Shoe - 11 - Dark Gray Multi

Features of the Bogs Men's Shale Mid CT Waterproof Shoe 100% Waterproof Rebound cushioning provides all-day comfort and energy return Performance action leather and High abrasion textile Upper Bogs Max-Wick and EverDry evaporate sweat to keep feet dry Bloom eco-friendly, algae-based EVA Footbed that helps clean polluted water habitats Asymmetric composite toes custom built for each size that meet ASTM standards DuraFresh natural bio-Technology activates to fight odors Indoor/Outdoor BioGrip slip resistant Outsole designed with maximum surface Area